Ottawa police warning residents of card swap scam involving taxis and rideshares

Ottawa police are warning residents to be vigilant when approached by people asking to use your debit or credit card to pay for a taxi or rideshare.

Police say they've received complaints from people who have been defrauded after offering to help a stranger pay for a ride.

The way the scam works is someone approaches the victim and asks if they can pay for a taxi fare or rideshare because the driver does not accept cash. The victim is offered cash in exchange for paying for the ride with their card.

"If the victim accepts, they are brought to the nearby taxicab to complete the transaction using their own credit/debit card," police say. "In completing the transaction, the driver switches the victim's credit/debit card for a false one and the Personal Identification number (PIN) is obtained surreptitiously. The victim's card is then used to complete fraudulent transactions."

A similar scam was reported recently in Kingston, Ont.

Ottawa police say you should not agree to use your debit or credit card to pay for someone else's transaction, even if you are offered compensation, and to regularly monitor your bank and credit card statements for suspicious activity.

When it comes to keeping your PIN safe, always hide it when making purchases, use one that is difficult to guess, and do not share your PIN with anyone.

Reports of fraud can be made by calling the Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300 or by filing a report online.