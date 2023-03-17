Ottawa police unions defend use of 'thin blue line' symbol

An Ottawa Police officer sits in their cruiser on Wellington Street below Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang An Ottawa Police officer sits in their cruiser on Wellington Street below Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina