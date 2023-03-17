Ottawa police unions defend use of 'thin blue line' symbol

Ottawa's police unions are standing by officers' use of the 'thin blue line' symbol on hockey jerseys after it sparked backlash, and say those opposed to the symbol are trying to "push personal agendas" and create division between police and the community.

In a lengthy statement on Friday, the heads of the Ottawa Police Association and Ottawa Police Senior Officers Association said the murder of two Edmonton Police Service officers "serves as another example of the meaning and importance of the "Thin Blue Line" to Police Officers."

"While we don't expect those who've never walked a day in the shoes of a Canadian Police Officer to understand the risk and courage it takes, we are angry and disappointed certain Ottawa politicians and advocacy groups have decided to create an alarming and inaccurate description of what it means to our members," the statement from Matthew Cox and Chris Rheaume said.

Ottawa police officers wore the 'thin blue line' symbol on their jerseys at a charity hockey game last weekend. Some view the symbol as a sign of police solidarity and others see as a rebuke of the racial justice movement. The Ottawa Police Service has banned the symbol from police uniforms, but the union provided the jerseys.

Ottawa city councillor Ariel Troster called the symbol's use "unacceptable" and said it must be outlawed. After speaking out, Troster was subject to a barrage of antisemitic and hateful messages, including death threats. The unions condemned those threats on Friday.

"We as police Associations and members of the Ottawa Police Service do not condone the threats or behaviours of some in relation to Councillor Troster. We are appalled by some of the comments received," the statement said.

In a tweet, Troster welcomed the unions' condemnation of the threats, but said the OPA's president tagged her in a thin blue line flag post after the Edmonton officers were killed, which led to "a pile-on of more abuse."

"I have never suggested that it wasn't okay to commemorate fallen officers. But the use of this extremist symbol continues to antagonize racialized communities and serves as a barrier to any sort of bridge-building," she said.

I am glad to hear that @OTTAWAPAca condemns the threats I received, but the pres posted the thin blue line flag yesterday and tagged me, suggesting that the death of officers in Edmonton justified the display of this extremist symbol. That tweet led to a pile-on of more abuse. https://t.co/AaNV5aZu9Y — ArielTroster (she/her) (@ArielTroster) March 17, 2023

Unions: Critics wish to 'create division'

The unions say they want to have "open dialogue" with community members who don't feel safe around police, "as opposed to those who wish to push their own agenda to create division between Police and our valued communities.

"We're not against opposing views; in fact, we invite them," the statement said. "What we will not stand for is blatant misleading information to push personal agendas.

"To suggest our members show the Blue Line for racist or misogynist reasons is wrong and goes against what we stand for. We don't condone any misuse of this important Police symbol."

In Canada, the "thin blue line" symbol, often worn as a patch, generally looks like a blue line cutting horizontally across a black-and-white version of the Canadian flag.

Many police forces across the country have banned members from wearing the 'thin blue line' while on duty because of its adoption in recent years by groups on the far right. The RCMP directed officers to stop wearing it in 2020, and it has been banned for Ottawa police since February 2021.

The unions said on Friday it was merely banned because other personalized items were also outlawed.

"The patch was removed from uniform, and we support that," the unions said. "The Chief of Police owns the uniform and what goes on it. The uniform itself shouldn't be used for anything other than work. It was removed because it wasn't an official piece of the uniform; nothing else. To create a false dialogue around its removal is both disingenuous and ignorant of fact."

Mayor calls dispute 'an important topic'

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Friday, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called the matter "an important topic for residents of our city."

"For several years, the Ottawa Police Services Board, the OPS Executive, and the OPA have discussed community feedback about the use of the symbol and these discussions are continuing," he said. "It's clear, that because of recent events, how the symbol is interpreted by some members of the community has evolved."

Sutcliffe said he has spoken with Cox and Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs about the matter and encouraged them to "continue their discussions and listen to community feedback."

With files from the Canadian Press