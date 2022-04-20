Ottawa police test driving new Dodge Durango Enforcer cruiser

Ottawa police are testing driving new vehicles this spring.

The service says you may see a Dodge Durango Enforcer cruiser with a Quebec licence plate on city streets until May 4. After that, it will test a Dodge Charger Enforcer until mid-June.

"These tests are part of our due diligence for potential future fleet vehicles," police said.

Uniformed officers will be driving the Dodge Durango Enforcer or Dodge Charger Enforcer cruiser.

Last year, the Ottawa Police Services Board approved a motion to explore electric vehicles for police.