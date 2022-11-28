Ottawa Police Services Board cuts meeting short to end protest
Ottawa’s new police chief did not have an opportunity to address the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday evening, as the board opted to abruptly adjourn amid a protest from a public delegation.
This would have been Eric Stubbs’s first verbal report as Ottawa’s chief of police, but during public delegations, Robin Browne of 613-819 Black Hub said he was disappointed with the police services board’s responses to complaints from the public.
“Every month, the same thing happens. You board members listen to our five-minute delegations, ask most of us no questions and continue to do the exact opposite of what almost every public delegate asks you to do, including approving multi-million dollar budget increases for the Ottawa Police Service,” he said.
Browne declared he would instead be holding a protest of the board.
“We’re done being ignored while you continue to ignore basic democratic principles so, this evening, things are going to happen a little differently… Tonight we’re going to be asking the questions and we’re not going to be leaving until you answer them. We’re going to be following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King and engage in some good old, non-violent civil disobedience.”
Another public speaker, Bailey Gauthier, joined Browne to ask four questions of the board and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. The pair asked whether board would reinstate hybrid meetings to allow virtual public delegations, whether Sutcliffe’s proposed financial audit of city spending would include the Ottawa Police Service, whether the Ottawa Police Service budget would be frozen until the aforementioned audit is complete, and whether the board would conduct a human rights-based review of the Ottawa Police Service.
“I will respectfully repeat myself. I’m not leaving this chair until you answer our questions,” Browne said when told his time was up.
A recess was called. Browne and Gauthier remained seated. When the meeting resumed, acting board chair Suzanne Valiquet ran through some of the items on the agenda, notably appointing Sutcliffe to the Policy and Governance Committee and the Human Resources Committee, and appointing special constables. During this time, Browne and Gauthier remained in their chairs and refused to leave, at one point playing a flute.
“You’re not getting anywhere with that,” Valiquet said. “In fact, it’s worse.”
As soon as the special constable appointments were approved, board member Michael Doucet moved a motion to adjourn, which was swiftly approved, cutting the meeting short, without other reports being received.
Browne told CTV’s Jackie Perez something new had to be done.
“Myself and many delegates come and speak every month and every month the same thing happens, they don’t ask any questions and they ignore what we say and give big increases to Ottawa police. It was clear to us continuing to do that wasn’t going to change anything. We needed to do something different,” he said.
Coun. Jeff Leiper, who sits on the Ottawa Police Services Board, told CTV it is a new term of council, with a new mayor and a new police chief, and residents are hoping for change.
“What you’re seeing is a hope for a new tone from the police board,” he said, “The tactics being used this evening are unconventional but what I hope we see is the mayor and police board and members of Ottawa’s racial communities LGBTQ+ communities, Indigenous communities… Find a way to—maybe this isn’t it—but find a way in a more productive dialogue in the next four years.”
Stubbs said it’s clear trust has been lost, but he wants to work to restore it.
“Engaging the public, engaging with different groups is something I’ve already started and continue to do,” he said. “I’ve been here less than two weeks, I’ve met with a number of groups already and the response has been positive. They might have concerns of what we did and didn’t do in the past; however, they want to work with us, they want to meet with us, talk with us, and for me that’s a great starting point.”
As the meeting ended, a man could be heard screaming and yelling inside the Champlain Room, refusing to leave. As police tried to detain the man, an officer pushed one woman to the ground.
Ottawa police said in a statement on social media that several people had become "combative and verbally abusive" and that one person was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance. The individual was released on a condition not to return to Ottawa City Hall.
The Ottawa Police Services Board is schedule to meet again Dec. 19.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Government can't solve housing issues alone, private sector must be involved: CMHC
A new report by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says government alone can't solve the country's housing affordability challenges.
TD-Canada Post lending program paused after suspicious activity detected
TD Bank Group says it paused the MyMoney lending program it recently launched with Canada Post after it detected suspicious activity on its system.
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rights
Canada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
Semi driver caught with open alcohol bottles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police say
A semi driver was caught with open liquor in Surrey, B.C., was handed a 90-day driving prohibition and has had his truck impounded, according to Mounties.
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Atlantic
-
Moncton, N.B. to open emergency shelter for unhoused people
The City of Moncton will be opening an emergency cold shelter for the city's homeless population next month.
-
Roadside delivery: Nova Scotia baby born in family car
A Nova Scotia family’s baby delivery story is sure to be shared for many years to come after their baby was born along the side of the road on the way to the hospital.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
Toronto
-
Forensic company who helped police crack 1983 murders reveals how they did it
The company that helped the Toronto police crack a decades-old cold case is revealing more details about how they identified a suspect in the grisly murders of two Toronto women in 1983.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
Most French-speakers support right of anglophones to get important government services in English: poll
The majority of French-speaking Quebecers support the right for Quebec's anglophones to get important government services in English, according to a new poll.
-
PQ calling on other parties to support Conservatives, restore democratic balance
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
-
Province offers construction subsidy to long-term care facilities planning to build
Four years ago, the Golden Manor embarked on a provincially mandated plan to upgrade its current nursing home in Timmins. A lot has changed since then, including a global pandemic and a new administrator.
London
-
Special weather statement issued for Wednesday
A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
-
Charges laid following alleged shooting at east London, Ont. motel
A 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.
Winnipeg
-
'We're devastated': Water woes plague north Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents in a northeast Winnipeg neighbourhood are dealing with flooded basements and water issues they believe stem from a nearby car wash.
-
Tentative sale worries Lions Place residents
The tentative sale of Lions Place, a large non-profit housing complex near downtown Winnipeg has left some seniors who live there shocked and frustrated.
-
'This is not a small operation': Brandon police bust alleged family cocaine trafficking network
Brandon police have made one of the largest cocaine busts in its history, taking down an alleged family drug-trafficking network that brought in kilograms of cocaine into the city.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours on edge as homicide investigation continues near Brantford
Neighbours tell CTV News they’re shocked and saddened, and they never imagined a homicide would happen in their quiet farming community.
-
Waterloo Catholic school board trustees to discuss progress after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy earlier this year is back in the spotlight.
-
Major street in Kitchener reopens after crash
Waterloo regional police have reopened access to a major Kitchener street Monday after a collision.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Danielle Smith declines to give specifics on 'mistakes' referenced in Alberta address
Premier Danielle Smith said last week that she is "far from perfect" and can "make mistakes" – but has declined to give further details about what specifically she was referring to.
Saskatoon
-
Police asking for additional $760k in 2023 budget
The Saskatoon Police Service presented its 2023 budget to city council on Monday with a request of an additional $760,000.
-
Trudeau pledges more than $40M in funding for James Smith Cree Nation
Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $40 million in funding for James Smith Cree Nation during a visit to the community on Monday.
-
'We’ve already had one too many people freeze to death in the city': Unhoused group wants extra funding from council
A recently-formed Saskatoon group is hoping their presentation to city council creates change for those who face a lack of housing in the city.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Vancouver
-
West Kelowna man fatally struck by vehicle during nighttime neighbourhood stroll
Mounties in West Kelowna have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
-
B.C. landlord loses bid to evict renter over $3K in unpaid utilities
A landlord's attempt to evict a renter from a home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over thousands of dollars in unpaid utilities has been rejected due to vague wording in their tenancy agreement.
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
Regina
-
Trudeau pledges more than $40M in funding for James Smith Cree Nation
Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $40 million in funding for James Smith Cree Nation during a visit to the community on Monday.
-
'To be able to walk out that door and not worry': Krav Maga Regina instills confidence, student says
For 22 years, Richard Kim has owned and operated Krav Maga Regina. According to students, taking an introductory four-week course to Krav Maga has shown them what they have inside themselves when it comes to defending against an attack.
-
Two arrested, improvised gun seized after shooting: Regina police
Two people were charged following a shooting in northeast Regina over the weekend.