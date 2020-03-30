OTTAWA -- Three people are facing charges after a parcel was stolen over the weekend in Ottawa’s south-end.

Ottawa Police say on Saturday afternoon, officers responded to the theft of a parcel on Knoxdale Road.

A man and a woman were intercepted and arrested in a vehicle at the corner of Plymouth and Lebreton Streets. Police say a gun and drugs were seized inside the vehicle.

Another man was also arrested as part of the investigation.

Jessica Biefer and Daniel Renaud are facing several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon.

Kirkland Nicolitis is charged with theft under $5,000 and fail to comply with an order.