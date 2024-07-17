Ottawa police seeking victims in connection with child luring arrest

The Ottawa Police Service says a man is facing charges of child pornography and criminal communications with minors online.

Police arrested the man at a home in Ottawa's west end on July 11 following an investigation that began in early May.

Michael Begin, 56, of Ottawa has been charged with two charges involving telecommunications and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16-years-old and one count of making written child pornography.

Investigators believe he could be using multiple screen names including Mic1067 and MicBee67.

Begin is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone under the age of 18 who has had communications with him is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5660. Tips may also be sent electronically to ICE@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.