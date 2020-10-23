OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a man they say carved hateful graffiti at the National War Memorial last Friday.

Police say the man used a 'sharp object' to engrave the graffiti on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the memorial at Wellington and Elgin streets.

It happened around 9:45 p.m., police said. The man arrived and left on a bike.

Police describe him as a white man who was wearing a light-coloured sweater, dark pants, a dark toque and carrying a black back pack. He was riding a 'mountain-style bike,' police said.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was created in 2000 to honour the more than 116,000 Canadians who have died in service of their country.

The remains of an unidentified Canadian soldier who died in the First World War were repatriated from France and buried in the tomb.