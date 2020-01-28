OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in connection with a 2019 homicide investigation.

Major Crime investigators want to speak to the person, pictured above, who police say left the Market by taxi shortly after the shooting of 42-year-old Markland Campbell on June 7, 2019.

Campbell was shot in the ByWard Market Square area at around 10:00 p.m. that night. Friends said he had come to the aid of his daughter, who had allegedly been assaulted by two young men just moments before.

Police did not describe the person they want to identify as a suspect. There is already a suspect who has been charged in this investigation. 18-year-old Donald Musselman is facing a count of second-degree murder in Campbell’s death. Police did not elaborate on why they were seeking to identify this other person.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person pictured above is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.