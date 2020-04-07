OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection to a west-end shooting.

The shooting occurred on Robertson Road, near Moodie Drive, on March 15.

Police say Dwayne Goodman of Ottawa is wanted on several charges, including careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Goodman is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.