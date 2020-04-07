Ottawa Police seek suspect for March 15 shooting on Robertson Road
Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 4:02PM EDT
Ottawa Police say Dwayne Goodman is wanted on several charges in connection to a March shooting.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection to a west-end shooting.
The shooting occurred on Robertson Road, near Moodie Drive, on March 15.
Police say Dwayne Goodman of Ottawa is wanted on several charges, including careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.
Goodman is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.