Ottawa police searching for missing 14-year-old from Barrhaven

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in Barrhaven nearly two weeks ago.

Police say Anna Barbe, 14, was last seen on March 13 near the Marketplace Shopping Plaza.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

Anna is described as white female, 5 feet 2 inches, 110 pounds, slender build, blue eyes, long brown hair and multiple facial piercings.

She is likely wearing black "Hello Kitty" pajama pants, a black t-shirt, a grey or black sweater and fluffy black and white slippers.

She may be carrying a black purse.

Investigators believe she could be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at (613) 236-1222 ext. 2355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.