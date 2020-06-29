Advertisement
Ottawa Police search for missing Orleans woman
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 2:25PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 62-year-old woman.
Carol Wong-Lam of Ottawa was last seen in the area of Country Walk Drive in Orleans.
Police say Wong-Lam's family is concerned for her wellbeing, health and safety.
Wong-Lam is described as Asian, 5'8", 154 lbs, with short white hair, brown eyes and may be wearing glasses. Police say she was last seen wearing a floral dress and a red cross-body purse.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Wong-Lam is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.