OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 62-year-old woman.

Carol Wong-Lam of Ottawa was last seen in the area of Country Walk Drive in Orleans.

Police say Wong-Lam's family is concerned for her wellbeing, health and safety.

Wong-Lam is described as Asian, 5'8", 154 lbs, with short white hair, brown eyes and may be wearing glasses. Police say she was last seen wearing a floral dress and a red cross-body purse.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Wong-Lam is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.