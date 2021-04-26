OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they're seeing an increase in bike thefts this year compared to the same time last year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking many cars off the roads, there has been an increase in bicycle purchases and bicycle use but also an increase in bicycle thefts.

In a release, police said they had seen 30 more bike thefts in 2021 than they saw in the same time in 2020. According to data from Open Ottawa, 105 bikes were stolen between Jan. 1 and April 25, 2020. There were 983 reports of bike thefts last year, the data show.

Bike thefts are more common in the summer months, police say, and the neighbourhoods where bikes are more likely to be reported stolen include Centretown and Sandy Hill. Mountain bikes were the most commonly stolen bikes last year.

Since 2015, Ottawa police say more than 5,000 bikes have been reported stolen across the city.

Bike Theft Prevention Tips

Ottawa police officer some steps to keep your bicycle safe from thieves.

• Use a sturdy bicycle lock (such as a U-Lock);

• Store your bike in a locked shed or garage;

• Register your bike on 529 Garage.

The 529 Garage is a website where you can register your bicycle, so that if it is stolen and later found, it can be returned to you. You are encouraged to file a police report if your bicycle is ever stolen.