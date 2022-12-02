Ottawa police report 'surge' in vehicle thefts from malls, grocery stores and recreation centre parking lots

Ottawa police are urging motorists to be vigilant while parking at shopping malls, grocery stores, and recreation and sporting venues this holiday season, following an increase in daylight vehicle thefts from public areas.

"Thieves are getting brazen," Staff Sgt. Cathy Brown said.

"You may have your mind on your seasonal shopping list, but thieves are taking advantage of unattended vehicles in parking lots to steal your car, SUV or truck."

A total of 1,160 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa this year.

In a media release, police say there has been "a surge" of reported vehicle thefts from the parking lots of grocery stores, recreation and sporting venues and shopping malls during daylight hours.

Police say there has been an "undeniable spike" in thefts of the following newer model vehicles

Honda (specifically CRVs)

Acura

Dodge Durango

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Lexus RX

Ford F-series trucks

"However, vehicle owners should be aware, any model with a proximity key is being targeted," Brown said.

When you are shopping or at the arena this holiday season, police encourage you to "be vigilant" while parking.

"That means engaging any security system you have purchased for your vehicle," Brown said.

"For example, if you have an Engine Control Module (ECM) port lock, make sure it is engaged, if you own a club, attach it to your steering wheel while you shop."

Police recommend the following tips to protect your vehicle: