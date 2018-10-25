

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have charged a 30-year-old man with a variety of drug and gun offenses after searches in Vanier and Riverside.

Police searched a home on Landry St. Wednesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation. A man was arrested without incident.

A second home was searched on Riverside Dr., where police say “more evidence” was found.

Police say a “large quantity” of cash and cocaine were seized, along with a semi-automatic handgun.

Ismail Mohamed, of Ottawa, is facing the following charges: