Cocaine and handgun seized in east-end drug bust
Ottawa Police
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 12:00PM EDT
Ottawa Police have charged a 30-year-old man with a variety of drug and gun offenses after searches in Vanier and Riverside.
Police searched a home on Landry St. Wednesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation. A man was arrested without incident.
A second home was searched on Riverside Dr., where police say “more evidence” was found.
Police say a “large quantity” of cash and cocaine were seized, along with a semi-automatic handgun.
Ismail Mohamed, of Ottawa, is facing the following charges:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance X 2
- Possession of Proceeds of crime over $5000.00
- Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm
- Store Firearm Carelessly
- Possess Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace
- Possess Prohibited Firearm knowing not holding a License
- Unlicensed Person Possess Prohibited Weapon
- Possess Firearm Obtained by Crime
- Possess Property Obtained by Crime exceeding $5000