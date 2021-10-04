OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have released photos of people they'd like to speak with who attended a destructive street party in Sandy Hill over the weekend.

The party after the annual Panda game between the uOttawa and Carleton football teams drew more than 2,000 people to a stretch of Russell Avenue Saturday night.

Seven people were injured, including at least one person who was assaulted, and revellers flipped a vehicle upside down.

Mayor Jim Watson called the display 'disgusting' and called for fines and charges for people responsible for the vandalism and destruction.

Late Monday afternoon, police released some photos of people at the scene, obtained through surveillance video and social media. They say they are asking for the public's help identifying "multiple people in relation to criminal behaviour."

They have created a dedicated website, ottawapolice.ca/pandagame, for people to review the photos and submit their own.

Police say they expect to release more images this week.