OTTAWA -- An Ottawa police constable is facing a charge of assault in connection to an off-duty incident this spring.

Ottawa police say the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Old Prescott Road on April 24, 2021.

Const. Pierre Fournier is charged with assault and mischief.

Fournier has been suspended from duty, with pay.

The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Unit has launched an investigation under the Police Services Act.