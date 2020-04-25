OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 48-year-old man is facing several charges following a stabbing near the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of Murray Street and King Edward Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. on reports one man stabbed another man in the face after they got into an argument.

The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening.

The suspect ran away, but was later arrested by police.

Donovan Bramwell is facing charges of assault with weapon, weapon possession, and breach of probation. He is due in court Saturday.