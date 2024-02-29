Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in store robbery on Bank Street
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a commercial robbery on Bank Street in Centretown last Friday.
Police allege the suspect entered a store located in the 300 block of Bank Street at around 2:30 p.m. and started a conversation with a staff member in the back before brandishing a knife and stealing items from the counter. He then ran away, police say.
He is described as 18 to 20 years of age, 110 to 120 lbs and five-foot-six to five-foot-seven tall. He was seen wearing a black winter coat, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a black backpack at the time of the theft. He was also carrying a red reusable shopping bag.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
DEVELOPING New pharmacare framework bill includes plan to cover diabetes medications, contraceptives
Health Minister Mark Holland has tabled a much-anticipated piece of legislation laying out the Liberals' plans to implement a national pharmacare framework, satisfying a core commitment to the NDP.
Are these the best places in Canada in which to retire?
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
Canadian man drives off Hawaiian cliff, falls from wreck, washes out to sea, survives
A Canadian tourist in Hawaii has survived a disastrous sequence of events after he took a wrong turn while heading out to watch the sunrise, drove off a cliff, fell out of the wreck and was washed out to sea.
Putin warns that sending Western troops to Ukraine risks a global nuclear conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Thursday to fulfill Moscow's goals in Ukraine and sternly warned the West against deeper involvement in the fighting, saying that such a move is fraught with the risk of a global nuclear conflict.
Mexican nationals will soon need a visa or travel pass to come to Canada
Mexican nationals will soon need a visa to come to Canada. Alternatively, they can obtain a travel authorization if they already hold a U.S. non-immigrant visa, or if they had held a Canadian visa within the last 10 years, and are travelling by air on a Mexican passport.
Son of Blue Jays reliever hit by car in Florida out of ICU
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son is out of the paediatric intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in Florida on Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. estimates $467M deficit for 2024-2025 budget, promises major tax break
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
-
Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
-
Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
Toronto
-
Son of Blue Jays reliever hit by car in Florida out of ICU
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son is out of the paediatric intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in Florida on Sunday.
-
Truck drives into McDonalds play area window in Oshawa: police
A truck drove into the side of a McDonalds through the play area window in Oshawa on Thursday morning.
-
Woman shot in face with pellet gun several times was a 'random' attack: Toronto police
Police are trying to identify a suspect who they say shot a woman in the face with a pellet gun during a random attack in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Wild winds, rain cause power outages, school closures across Quebec
More than 70,000 homes in Quebec are without power following the intense wind and rain.
-
Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal to rule on constitutionality of secularism law
The Quebec Court of Appeal is expected to rule on the constitutionality of the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21.
-
Mexican nationals will soon need a visa or travel pass to come to Canada
Mexican nationals will soon need a visa to come to Canada. Alternatively, they can obtain a travel authorization if they already hold a U.S. non-immigrant visa, or if they had held a Canadian visa within the last 10 years, and are travelling by air on a Mexican passport.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
-
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
London
-
Federal dollars announced for 'Bruce C' project at Bruce Power
The federal government is chipping in $50-million towards the planning of a new nuclear build at Bruce Power near Kincardine, Ont. The announcement was made Thursday in Ottawa by Natural Resources Canada at the annual Canadian Nuclear Association Conference.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21
One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Local junior achievers learning to launch their own business
A free program in London teaches students how to launch and run their own businesses. Junior Achievers is teaching students from grades four to 12,\ about financial health and work skills.
Winnipeg
-
'Should have been happening all along': Kinew unveils bail reform plan
The Kinew government has unveiled a five-point community safety plan aimed at bolstering Manitoba’s bail system and cracking down on repeat offenders.
-
Winnipeg man given 18 years for killing Sask. Mountie with stolen truck
A Winnipeg man who ran over and killed a Saskatchewan RCMP officer with a stolen truck has been sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter.
-
Neil Young performing in Winnipeg this summer
Neil Young is returning to Winnipeg this summer.
Kitchener
-
Council staff recommends rezoning Schneider land to facilitate donation
The Schneider family may be one step closer to finalizing an agreement to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot Township to the Rare Charitable Reserve.
-
Fire at Toyota Manufacturing building in Cambridge
Firefighters from four stations battled an early morning fire at Toyota Manufacturing in Cambridge.
-
Building destroyed in Wellington North fire
A building has been destroyed after a fire in Wellington North.
Calgary
-
Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
-
Panel upholds Alberta regulator's orders against embattled energy company
A hearing panel for Alberta's energy regulator has upheld two orders against a company that had thousands of inactive oil and gas wells seized last year.
Saskatoon
-
Shelter feud dominates Saskatoon council meeting
Saskatoon city councillors spent a majority of Wednesday's regular business meeting discussing homelessness and issues surrounding emergency shelters.
-
Saskatoon emergency shelter will not proceed at proposed site
The City of Saskatoon has announced the proposed emergency shelter in the former Sutherland fire hall will not be proceed, following a city council motion to limit the criteria for site selection.
-
'We were with you': Family of Sask. mass killer embraces officer who put an end to high-speed chase
For RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall, reviewing the dash cam footage of the chase and her deft takedown of Sanderson’s vehicle triggered emotions she had no time for on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING New pharmacare framework bill includes plan to cover diabetes medications, contraceptives
Health Minister Mark Holland has tabled a much-anticipated piece of legislation laying out the Liberals' plans to implement a national pharmacare framework, satisfying a core commitment to the NDP.
-
Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.
-
'Porn should not be more accessible than sexual health education': Educators raise concerns over Alberta's proposed policies
Former and current educators say Alberta’s already flawed education – around human sexuality, sexual orientation and gender – will only get worse under Danielle Smith’s proposed parental rights policies.
Vancouver
-
Avalanche risk prompts warning, Trans-Canada Highway closure after 'biggest storm of the season' in B.C.
Dangerous snowpack conditions in British Columbia and Alberta have prompted avalanche forecasters to issue a "special public avalanche warning" following significant snowfall this week in the Western Canadian backcountry.
-
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
-
'Torrential rain' may have been factor in crash that injured 14-year-old pedestrian: RCMP
Mounties in Langley are investigating a crash that sent a teen pedestrian to hospital Thursday evening, saying weather may have been a factor.
Regina
-
Winnipeg man given 18 years for killing Sask. Mountie with stolen truck
A Winnipeg man who ran over and killed a Saskatchewan RCMP officer with a stolen truck has been sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Saskatchewan vows not to remit carbon tax on eve of deadline
The Government of Saskatchewan has vowed not to remit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used for home heating. The announcement comes on the last day before the payment deadline for the month of January.
-
Groups say nurse practitioners would help rural Sask. with healthcare challenges
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) says rural parts of the province are experiencing a health care crisis and are in desperate need of support.