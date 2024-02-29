Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in store robbery on Bank Street

OTTAWA
    The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a commercial robbery on Bank Street in Centretown last Friday. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a commercial robbery on Bank Street in Centretown last Friday.

    Police allege the suspect entered a store located in the 300 block of Bank Street at around 2:30 p.m. and started a conversation with a staff member in the back before brandishing a knife and stealing items from the counter. He then ran away, police say.

    He is described as 18 to 20 years of age, 110 to 120 lbs and five-foot-six to five-foot-seven tall. He was seen wearing a black winter coat, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a black backpack at the time of the theft. He was also carrying a red reusable shopping bag.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

     

      

