Ottawa police looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Orleans
Published Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:50PM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl, last seen in Ottawa's east end.
Police say Gracie Lambert was seen near Prestone Drive in Orleans on Saturday.
"There are concerns for her safety," police said in a statement.
Lambert is described as a white female, 5' tall, slender/thin build, with dirty blonde hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a long white jacket, long black boots and denim jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.
