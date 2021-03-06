OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl, last seen in Ottawa's east end.

Police say Gracie Lambert was seen near Prestone Drive in Orleans on Saturday.

"There are concerns for her safety," police said in a statement.

Lambert is described as a white female, 5' tall, slender/thin build, with dirty blonde hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a long white jacket, long black boots and denim jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.