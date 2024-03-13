OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police issue warning over scam targeting businesses and hotels

    Scam
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is warning of a new fraud scheme targeting businesses and hotels in the city.

    Police say the fraudster, usually male, will call an employee of the business claiming to be the owner or manager. They will say there is an urgent need to pay a bill related to the business and will direct the employee to gather funds from the register, safe or office.

    They will then be asked to deposit it into a bitcoin machine or Western Union.

    In some instances, police say, the suspect was familiar with employee names and the policies of the business.

    Police did not specify how many businesses have been targeted but is reminding residents that no legitimate business would ask you to purchase gift cards or bitcoin to settle an account.

    Anyone who has been a victim of fraud can make a report with the Ottawa Police Service online and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

    More information on fraud prevention can be found at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for information on popular scams.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

    The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News