Ottawa police issue warning over scam targeting businesses and hotels

The Ottawa Police Service is warning of a new fraud scheme targeting businesses and hotels in the city.

Police say the fraudster, usually male, will call an employee of the business claiming to be the owner or manager. They will say there is an urgent need to pay a bill related to the business and will direct the employee to gather funds from the register, safe or office.

They will then be asked to deposit it into a bitcoin machine or Western Union.

In some instances, police say, the suspect was familiar with employee names and the policies of the business.

Police did not specify how many businesses have been targeted but is reminding residents that no legitimate business would ask you to purchase gift cards or bitcoin to settle an account.

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud can make a report with the Ottawa Police Service online and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

More information on fraud prevention can be found at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for information on popular scams.