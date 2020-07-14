OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing four-year-old boy.

Police say Mason Gray was reported missing at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen in the east-end suburb of Orléans.

Police add the boy is believed to be with his father, Jonathan Gray.

@ottawapolice issuing Amber Alert for missing 4 year old boy. Mason Gray, was reported missing at 7:20 this morning and is believed to be with Jonathan Gray, his father. Pictures attached. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/NIOUF9GSEW — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 14, 2020

In a tweet, Ottawa Police said they are looking for a 2008 Nissan Sentra with Ontario licence plate CFJZ388.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.