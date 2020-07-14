Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa Police issue Amber Alert for missing four-year-old boy
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:52AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10:11AM EDT
Ottawa Police have issued an Amber Alert for missing Mason Gray. Police believe the four-year-old is with his father. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing four-year-old boy.
Police say Mason Gray was reported missing at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen in the east-end suburb of Orléans.
Police add the boy is believed to be with his father, Jonathan Gray.
In a tweet, Ottawa Police said they are looking for a 2008 Nissan Sentra with Ontario licence plate CFJZ388.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.