Ottawa police investigating shooting with injuries in south end

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Ellwood area in the south end.

Police were called to Banff Avenue near Ledbury Avenue, just south of Walkley Road, Tuesday afternoon at around 12:40 p.m. Police said the shooting “involved injuries” but have yet to provide further details.

Ottawa paramedics said one adult was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

More details to come…