Ottawa police investigating four suspected overdose deaths in 24 hours
Published Saturday, November 7, 2020 12:05PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say four people have died in the last 24 hours in cases all believed to be linked to overdoses.
In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, police said each person was found dead in the "central area of the city" and the deaths are not considered suspicious.
Police do not believe the deaths are linked at this time.
"These deaths are important and tragic reminders to be safe and learn how to reduce your risks when using substances," police said.
You can find more information about the risks of using substances at http://stopoverdoseottawa.ca