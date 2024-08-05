Ottawa police investigating death in park on Smyth Road

Ottawa police are investigating the death of a person in Faircrest Heights Park on Smyth Road, across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

Emergency responders were called to the area at around 1 p.m. Monday, where one person was found dead outside.

Police had taped up part of the park Monday afternoon while officers investigated along with the Office of the Coroner.

The individual has not been identified, as police are still notifying next-of-kin.

No other details about the victim, including how they died, were immediately available.

Ottawa police said there is no current threat to public safety.