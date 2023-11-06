Ottawa police investigating daytime shooting in Centretown

One man is in custody after a daylight shooting in Centretown Monday afternoon.

Ottawa police say officers were in the area of Bank and Gilmour streets when they heard gunshots at around 1:30 p.m. and saw men running away. After a chase, one person was arrested and two guns were seized, police said on X.

At approximately 1:30 pm, officers were in the area of Bank and Gilmour Streets when they heard gunshots.



Officers observed males running from the scene and engaged in a foot pursuit. One male suspect is now in custody. Two firearms were recovered.



Ottawa paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps tells CTV News Ottawa that paramedics were called to the area just before 1:30 p.m. An adult male was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, Deschamps said.

Witnesses who spoke to CTV News Ottawa described quick actions by police.

"Two people were running away from each other and three gunshots happened. [The police] got one of the guys on the ground in a couple of seconds and the other guy was chased," said Sidak Singh.

"It's sad to see this kind of stuff happening right by where you live, but it happens, I suppose. I'm glad they got the guy, I guess," said Nathan Howard.

Ottawa police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety. Bank Street was closed between Somerset and Gilmour for part of the afternoon.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin.