Ottawa police investigating 'chemical like' odour in Kanata movie theatre

Ottawa police are investigating after a chemical-like odour was detected in a theatre at the Landmark Cinema in Kanata, forcing the evacuation of the theatres for more than two hours.

Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call about a strange odour in a theatre on Kanata Avenue just before 12 p.m. Saturday.

"Upon arrival, the first Ottawa Fire Services crews confirmed a strong 'chemical like' odour coming from one of the theatres," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

Firefighters with the HazMat unit conducted a sweep of the theatre where the odour was detected, and the air samples came back normal, according to Ottawa fire.

"HazMat technicians also checked the room that had all the cleaning supplies and confirmed readings were normal. Firefighters checking the roof also confirmed everything was normal."

Firefighters ventilated the theatre, and did another full sweep of the theatre and the theatre next to the one in question before giving the all clear.

"Management was advised to have the theatre where the smell was coming from and the one beside it professionally cleaned," Ottawa fire said.

Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa an investigation has been launched into the strange odour at the Landmark Cinema in Kanata.

No other information has been released.