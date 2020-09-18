Advertisement
Ottawa Police investigate daylight shooting in Orleans
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 1:44PM EDT
Ottawa Police investigating reports of a shooting in Orleans on Friday. (Viewer submitted photo)
OTTAWA -- There are no reports of injuries following a morning shooting in Orleans.
Ottawa Police tell CTV News Ottawa officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Sunview Drive just before 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Residents reported hearing three gunshots.
Officers remained on scene Friday afternoon investigating.