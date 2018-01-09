Ottawa Police identify 23-year-old man in fatal shooting
The Major Crime unit of the Ottawa Police is investigating after a man was shot to death on Paul Anka Dr. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. It's Ottawa's first homicide of 2018. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV Ottawa)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 9:51PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 11:07AM EST
Ottawa Police identify 23-year-old Tarek Dakhil of Ottawa as the victim in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in south Ottawa.
Officers were called to Paul Anka Drive around 8:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots, one reported he heard as many as 15. Dakhil was treated at the scene but died of his injuries later in hospital.
The Major Crime unit of the Ottawa Police confirms its investigating the first homicide of 2018.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.