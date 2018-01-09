

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police identify 23-year-old Tarek Dakhil of Ottawa as the victim in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in south Ottawa.

Officers were called to Paul Anka Drive around 8:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots, one reported he heard as many as 15. Dakhil was treated at the scene but died of his injuries later in hospital.

The Major Crime unit of the Ottawa Police confirms its investigating the first homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.