Ottawa Police hunt for suspect wanted for aggravated assault
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 4:10PM EDT
Ottawa Police say Owen Jones, of no-fixed address, is wanted for aggravated assault
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for your help to locate a man wanted for aggravated assault in Ottawa’s west-end.
Police say on Jan. 4, a man was assaulted by another man at the intersection of Ottawa Road 29 and Keatley Road. The victim suffered extensive injuries.
A warrant has been issued for Owen Jones, 21, of no-fixed address on a charge of aggravated assault.
The suspect is described as 6 foot 2, 194 pounds, with grown hair and dark-coloured eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West General Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.