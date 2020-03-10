OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for your help to locate a man wanted for aggravated assault in Ottawa’s west-end.

Police say on Jan. 4, a man was assaulted by another man at the intersection of Ottawa Road 29 and Keatley Road. The victim suffered extensive injuries.

A warrant has been issued for Owen Jones, 21, of no-fixed address on a charge of aggravated assault.

The suspect is described as 6 foot 2, 194 pounds, with grown hair and dark-coloured eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West General Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.