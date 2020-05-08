OTTAWA -- A 15-year-old boy is charged with first degree murder in connection to the January murder of Manny Akol in Centretown.

The 18-year-old Ottawa man was killed in a shooting at an Airbnb property on Gilmour Street on January 8. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Ottawa Police say the Homicide Unit arrested a 15-year-old boy on Thursday. He is charged with one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.