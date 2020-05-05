OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have released a picture of what investigators call a "unique firearm" used to kill an Ottawa man in Centretown.

On Jan. 8, 18-year-old Manny Akol was killed in a shooting at an Airbnb property on Gilmour Street. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s assistance to identify the "unique" firearm used in the shooting. Police released a picture of the firearm (photo at the top of the story), saying investigators believe it’s the murder weapon.

“Homicide Unit investigators have confidence that someone may have valuable information on this unique firearm that can assist this investigation,” police said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

In April, Ottawa Police released video of a suspect in the fatal shooting.

The video shows a man wearing a blue jacket and red pants walking east on Gilmour Street just before the shooting happened. Police also want to speak to the driver of the vehicle seen in the video.