OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have located and arrested an accused offender Friday night, who had been released by mistake.

Brendon Wayne Spurrell, 22, considered to be dangerous, is facing charges including assault and sexual assault.

He appeared in court on Monday and was released from custody, even though he wasn't supposed to be.

Police did not say how or where Spurrell was located, but called the arrest, a 'combined effort' between frontline officers and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit.

The circumstances of his release are being investigated by provincial authorities.