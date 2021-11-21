Advertisement
Ottawa police arrest suspect breaking into vehicles in Lincoln Heights overnight
Published Sunday, November 21, 2021 4:13PM EST
Share:
OTTAWA -- Motorists are reminded to remove all valuables from their vehicles after police say a suspect was arrested overnight for breaking into vehicles in Ottawa's west end.
Ottawa police say residents called 911 at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday reporting someone breaking into vehicles on Don Street. Officers arrested a man in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood shortly after.
"Charges are expected," police said in a statement on Twitter.
"Remember: Remove all valuables from vehicles."
Police offer the following tips to safeguard your vehicle:
- Don't leave personal identification, vehicle registration or insurance certificates, or credit cards in your vehicle
- Remove valuables and shopping bags from the vehicle, including electronic devices such as iPods, cellphones and GPS navigation systems
- Never leave your vehicle running and unattended
- Always close windows all the way and lock the doors
- Park in well-lit areas
- Don’t hide spare keys in your vehicle
- If you have a garage, use it. Lock both the vehicle and garage