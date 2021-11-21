OTTAWA -- Motorists are reminded to remove all valuables from their vehicles after police say a suspect was arrested overnight for breaking into vehicles in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police say residents called 911 at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday reporting someone breaking into vehicles on Don Street. Officers arrested a man in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood shortly after.

"Charges are expected," police said in a statement on Twitter.

"Remember: Remove all valuables from vehicles."

Police offer the following tips to safeguard your vehicle:

Don't leave personal identification, vehicle registration or insurance certificates, or credit cards in your vehicle

Remove valuables and shopping bags from the vehicle, including electronic devices such as iPods, cellphones and GPS navigation systems

Never leave your vehicle running and unattended

Always close windows all the way and lock the doors

Park in well-lit areas

Don’t hide spare keys in your vehicle

If you have a garage, use it. Lock both the vehicle and garage