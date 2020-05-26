OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man is facing fraud charges after Ottawa Police say he pretended to be a licenced security guard.

Ottawa Police say between December and April, a man wearing a security guard uniform with “Undodo Security” written on the sleeves, performed unexpected security-related services for businesses with which he no signed contract with.

Police add the man was spotted driving a black vehicle with the words “Undodo Security” written on it, and emergency lights in the interior of the vehicle.

Morley Andrew Thompson is charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud over $10,000, public mischief and two charges under the Private Security and Investigative Services Act.

Police say investigators believe there could be more victims – either persons or companies that had interactions with the suspect while he was allegedly performing unlicensed security related duties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.