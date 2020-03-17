OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service has announced changes to its non-urgent services due to the COVID-19 situation.

Front Desk Services

The Front Desk Services hours of operation have changed to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Front Desk staff will triage everyone attending a police station to ensure members of the public are aware if a report can be submitted online so they do not have to come to the station.

Record Checks/Police Reports

The Customer Service Desk at 2670 Queensview Drive is closed for walk-in service. Police will continue to process requests, triage and prioritize those that are required for Pandemic response.

All Record Check requests can be submitted online at www.ottawapolice.ca

Questions about record checks can be emailed to recordscheck@ottawapolice.ca

Any Freedom of Information requests, question or concern can be directed to FOIrequests@ottawapolice.ca

Collision reporting

Any collision without injuries must be reported first by telephone. You can do so by calling 613-236-1222 to obtain a reporter number and the telephone extension number of your nearest police station.

Police say you will be instructed to come into your nearest police station to take photos of the damage if it exceeds $2,000.

You can file a report online for: