Ottawa parent describes stressful time with COVID, RSV

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.

Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks for about three hours Monday in their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to 'manage' differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023

Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina