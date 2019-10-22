

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Two Ottawa paramedics are being honoured with a bravery award Tuesday night at a ceremony at Queen's Park.

Perrine Corman and Darrell Drew responded to a highly volatile call on March 11, 2017 involving a couple which was experiencing alcohol withdrawl.

The call quickly escalated into potential violence as the couple grabbed kitchen knives and metal rods as weapons.

Corman managed to disarm one person,whille Drew held the door open so staff could exit.

Ottawa Police then responded to secure the scene

That allowed the paramedics to treat the couple and transport them to hospital.

There are 13 Ontario paramedics who will receive the bravery award for courageous action, either on or off-duty.