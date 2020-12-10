OTTAWA -- An Ottawa paramedic has taken over for the stork this fall, assisting with three baby deliveries in eight weeks.

The latest delivery was early Thursday morning, when paramedic Matt and his partner Will provided support for a birth at a home in Ottawa’s south-end.

At 8:06 a.m., the Ottawa Paramedic Service's Central Ambulance Communications Center received a call for a woman experiencing frequent contractions while at home.

Trainee Christine and her mentor Danika took the 911 call and provided over-the-phone instructions to the caller while paramedics were dispatched to the scene. Paramedics say when paramedics Will and Matt arrived on scene; they met a woman in her early 20s who was in active labour.

"We work together as a partnership; so dispatch takes the call, they have the information they relay to us, then we kind of discuss it on the way to the call," said Matt during an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

"In this case, we had three or four minutes to have a quick discussion. We've got some practice doing this, so we kind of knew what each other's role was going to be. So we were quite prepared for the delivery."

Matt and Will assisted the patient into the ambulance and prepared for delivery.

A healthy baby girl was born at 8:26 a.m. Both mom and baby were transported to hospital in stable condition.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says this was the fourth baby delivery call as a team for Matt and Will. For Matt, this was the third baby delivery in the last eight weeks.

"It's definitely one of the more exciting calls for us," said Will.

"We've been lucky this isn't the first delivery we've done together, so maybe the nerves were a little less jittery than they could have been."

Will said the new mother was "really great" and worked really well with the paramedics during the delivery.

Matt said the last delivery for the pair was twins.

"It's always unique, but we're well practiced. We kind of have it down now to, not a science, but we know what we're going to do before we get to the call," said Matt.

"If anything changes from the ordinary, we know kind of which direction we're going to take. We've learned how to set up the ambulance properly to delivery a baby in the back and how to coach mom through doing the tough job that she's doing."

Will adds the two would not call themselves "pros" for delivering babies, but "we definitely feel more comfortable."

The Ottawa Paramedic Service presented Matt and Will with stork pins for assisting with the birth.