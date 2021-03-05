OTTAWA -- Curbside pick-up is a little cheaper in the ByWard Market and in Centretown this month, but the problem is few people know about it.

The city of Ottawa quietly started offering 30 minutes free parking at two municipal parking lots in the ByWard Market and at Ottawa City Hall last month to help support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Bottega Nicastro tweeted out this week that shoppers can enjoy 30 minutes of complimentary parking.

30 minutes of complimentary parking at @ottawacity 3 gated garages located at 70 Clarence, 141 Clarence and 110 Laurier Ave. (City Hall) until March 31, 2021. The complimentary parking is only valid if you are in and out within 30 minutes. #QuickPickUps #BywardMarket pic.twitter.com/LkOjhHOCk4 — La Bottega Nicastro (@BottegaNicastro) March 4, 2021

Ottawa's program manager of high economic impact programs Cindy VanBuskirk tells CTV News Ottawa the city received a request from the ByWard Market BIA and the Ottawa Coalition of BIAs to consider an area specific or city-wide temporary parking measures to provide 15-minutes of complimentary parking at all on-street parking areas.

The BIAs said the complimentary parking would facilitate more convenient curb-side pick-up and help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As there were considerable financial, operational and legislative considerations with this request, the city declined this request," said VanBuskirk.

"It is important to note that parking garage users staying longer than 30-minutes will be responsible to pay the full length of stay as the temporary accommodation is intended to support quick customer curbside pick-up/take-out at retail stores and restaurants," said VanBuskirk.

The city of Montreal is offering free parking as a way to help businesses and revive the economy.