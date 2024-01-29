Ottawa needs 171 doctors immediately, here’s what OMA wants the government to do
Ottawa is in need of 171 family doctors, which is putting pressure on Ontario's already strained healthcare system, according to the association representing the province's doctors.
The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) is urging the Ontario government to take immediate action, noting that 2.3 million Ontarians are already without a family doctor. The OMA warns the number of people without a doctor could double in the next two years.
"The implications of people not being able to access primary care are severe," OMA president Dr. Andrew Park said.
“The crisis we have seen unfold in Sault Ste. Marie, leaving thousands of people without a family doctor, will replicate itself across the province. We can’t just sit back and watch this situation get worse. We need to act now so people in Ontario can get care when they need it."
The Ontario Medical Association says Ontario needs more than 2,500 physicians. Toronto tops the list, as it’s missing 305 doctors. The report says Kingston is short 23 doctors.
Park notes that family doctors are the bedrock of the system, as they help patients stay healthy, prevent disease by identifying risk factors, manage chronic disease and get their patients access to diagnostics and many other health-care services.
“The result of the doctor shortage is people left with health-care concerns that need attention. Heart-breaking things can happen when patients don’t have primary care," said Dr. Park. "Our goal is to make sure everyone in Ontario has access to a family doctor. People are paying for health care through their taxes and they deserve a doctor. Let’s make sure that happens.”
Meanwhile, Ontario’s doctors say the number of family doctors who are considering to leave the province is increasing, noting that underfunding in the province’s health-care system and rising inflation pressures are making the profession unsustainable.
They say that family doctors have been spending 40 per cent of their week working on filling out forms and helping patients navigate through the system, an added task that has nothing to do with medicine.
In the next five years, 40 per cent of doctors are considering retiring, according to an OMA survey.
"We have heard from our members that the current situation for family physicians and our specialists is not sustainable," OMA CEO Kimberly Moran said. "The OMA wants to work with government to ensure there is a future for health care in Ontario.”
Here’s what OMA wants the government can do to address the issue:
• Fixing the crisis in primary care to ensure everyone has access to a family doctor
• Addressing the growing burden of unnecessary administration
• Increasing community capacity and tackling hospital overcrowding
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ex-IRS contractor sentenced to 5 years for leaking Trump tax records
A former contractor for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was sentenced by a judge on Monday to five years in prison on Monday for leaking the tax records of former U.S. president Donald Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to media organizations.
Foreign interference inquiry's goal is to 'uncover the truth,' commissioner says
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian affairs says the commission's job is to uncover the truth, whatever it may be. In opening remarks Monday, commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue said the task requires the inquiry team to investigate, analyze and reflect as thoroughly as possible.
Fourth-place Canada to be awarded Olympic bronze after doping case disqualifies Russian figure skater
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics on Monday, almost two years after the teenager's doping case caused turmoil at the Beijing Games.
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
Princess of Wales returns home after surgery
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.
As she enters hospice, singer gives 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by -- a final song
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song. The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., singer was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumour called sarcoma in 2021.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
Other passengers support man who opened emergency exit and walked on plane's wing in Mexico airport
A man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Snowy start to the week in Nova Scotia, schools across the province closed
It's expected that snow will continue to fall in parts of Nova Scotia until Monday afternoon after a winter storm moved into the region Sunday night.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
-
24-year-old N.S. man suffers serious injuries after head-on vehicle collision
A 24-year-old Kentville, N.S., man suffered serious injuries in a head-on vehicle collision late Friday night.
Toronto
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Former Toronto city councillor to run for Conservatives next election
Former Toronto city councillor Karen Stintz says she hopes to run for the Conservative Party of Canada in the next federal election.
-
Fatal crash on QEW in Burlington leads to police watchdog investigation
The province’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal crash involving a fleeing vehicle on the Fort Erie-bound QEW this morning
Montreal
-
Driver flees on foot after 5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run
Montreal police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured.
-
This map shows all the construction sites in Montreal in real time
The City of Montreal has created a new interactive map to identify construction sites and obstacles on its territory -- in real time.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
-
As she enters hospice, singer gives 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by -- a final song
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song. The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., singer was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumour called sarcoma in 2021.
-
Search continues for missing Sudbury city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
London
-
$5-million donation for Paediatric Oncology Centre at Children's Hospital
Dieter and Lyse Jahnke have donated $5 million that will launch a Paediatric Oncology Centre of Excellence at Children's Hospital.
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Pap tests being offered at St. Joseph's Colposcopy clinic
People normally require a referral to the clinic but Monday only, the doors are open for routine screening to anyone age 25 and older who has not had a pap test in the past three years.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP to release details on ‘major advancement’ in historical homicide
The RCMP’s major crime services is set to release information on a major advancement in a historical homicide.
-
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
-
'They're out there': Winnipeg pet owners on alert as coyote sightings increase
Winnipeg pet owners are tightening their leashes when out with their animals, with many saying they see and hear more coyotes in their neighbourhoods.
Kitchener
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man saves driver from burning car
A Kitchener, Ont. man is sharing his story about how he saved someone from a burning car on Highway 8.
-
'A step in the good direction': Event held to address rise in Islamophobia in Waterloo Region
The Coalition of Muslim Women in Kitchener-Waterloo is taking steps to address the rise of Islamophobia seen in the region.
Calgary
-
Mother and son dead after southwest Calgary house fire
Calgary police say a mother and son are dead after a fire broke out in a bungalow in the community of Southwood on Sunday night.
-
Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday
Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union to make 'job action' announcement
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte will be speaking Monday afternoon regarding job action.
-
'Sweat, tears and pizza': Sask. developers create fully functional video games in 48 hours
The process of game development normally takes a dedicated team and years of effort. However, participants at Game Jam Saskatoon defy convention by creating fully functional games in just 48 hours.
-
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra performs first ever Lion King live score
The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is set to enchant audiences with a historic production of Disney's iconic movie, The Lion King.
Edmonton
-
RCAF to celebrate centennial with flyover above downtown Edmonton
In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from CFB Edmonton will fly over Alberta's capital city Monday morning.
-
South Edmonton apartment resident frustrated over lack of warning during police operation in her building
A resident is raising questions over how an arrest was handled in her apartment building in south Edmonton Friday night.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lingers all week
Warm air continues to dominate the weather story thank to a strong upper ridge of high pressure.
Vancouver
-
New Zealand mountaineer is fourth person to die in B.C. heli-ski crash
The New Zealand Mountain Guides Association says in a Facebook post that its president, Lewis Ainsworth, had been on the Northern Escape Heli-Skiing helicopter as a guide.
-
Back-to-back alleged hit-and-runs injure woman in Coquitlam: RCMP
Police in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help in identifying two separate drivers suspected of hitting the same pedestrian in alleged hit-and-run crashes.
-
Flood warning issued for Sumas River downgraded to watch, River Forecast Centre says
A flood warning issued for the Sumas River over the weekend has been downgraded to a watch, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers' union to make 'job action' announcement
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte will be speaking Monday afternoon regarding job action.
-
Regina family displaced by basement fire
Crews responded to the scene of a basement fire in Regina’s south Lakeview area Sunday night.
-
'We have a plane now': Take a look inside one of Saskatchewan's most interesting fishing shacks
When Lee Saretsky came across an old airplane on Facebook Marketplace, the decision of what to do next was immediate.