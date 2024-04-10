OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Muslim community celebrates end of Ramadan at EY Centre on Wednesday

    Ottawa Muslims gather to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan on April 10, 2024. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Muslims gather to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan on April 10, 2024. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Members of Ottawa's Muslim community are celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

    Hundreds showed up to the EY Centre for an Eid celebration organized by the Muslim Association of Canada for prayers, shows, food and a bazaar.

    The event will run until 6 p.m.

    After the Ramadan month of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits.

    As the Islamic calendar is based around the lunar cycle, the holy month of Ramadan rotates by approximately ten days each year. In Ottawa, Ramadan began on March 10 and ended on April 9. The start date depends largely on the sighting of the moon, which varies according to geographic location.

    Healthy adult Muslims fast during the month of Ramadan from dawn until dusk.

    Women enjoying a bazaar organized for the end of Ramadan in Ottawa on April, 10 2024.

    Islam's holidays follow a lunar calendar, but some rely on astronomical calculations rather than physical sightings.

    Other acts of worship such as prayer, reading the Quran and charity are also encouraged during the holy month.

    With files from the Associated Press and CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News