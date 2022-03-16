Ottawa Mission appeals for Easter donations

Saying there are unprecedented levels of hunger in the Ottawa region, the head of the Ottawa Mission is appealing for donations to help feed the community this Easter.

CEO Peter Tilley tells CTV News Ottawa the Easter feast has become the Mission's biggest dinner.

"Our numbers will be higher than we've ever seen for any meal," he said. "That's because of the food truck program that Chef Ric (Watson) is running out of the new location at 384 Rideau Street."

Tilley says the Mission is waiting on a second food truck, which will help deliver food to various parts of the city.

"We're seeing unprecedented levels of hunger out there in this city, ever since the pandemic began," Tilley said. "That hasn't changed and now, to be able to go out and reach 13 more communities that have been on a waiting list while our donors came through with the funding for that second food truck… A brilliant idea by Chef Ric to put it all together and coordinate the meals and for us to find a way."

Last Thanksgiving, the Mission served approximately 6,000 meals—a record. This Easter, the Mission expects to serve 10,000 meals.

Tilley says this shows hunger in the capital is not just a downtown issue.

"A downtown homeless shelter is out hitting those hunger pockets in the city of Ottawa and, in this case, providing an Easter Monday meal for the community."

The Mission is in need of 250 turkeys to serve this Easter. Residents can donate frozen turkeys directly at the Mission's Besserer Street loading dock from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or make a financial donation on the Ottawa Mission's website.