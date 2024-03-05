Ottawa mayor's office broken into overnight

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says his office at Ottawa City Hall was broken into overnight.

"My office at @ottawacity and another part of the building experienced a break-in overnight. Police and city hall security are investigating but it does not appear to be politically motivated," Sutcliffe said on social media.

"Thank you to @OttawaPolice officers and city hall security staff for their immediate and compassionate response."

The Ottawa Police Service tells CTV News via email that officers were dispatched at approximately 8:30 a.m. in response to a break and enter.

Officers remain on scene.

Sutcliffe and police did not provide further details. CTV News has reached out to the the city of Ottawa and the mayor's office for more details.