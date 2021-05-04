OTTAWA -- Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mayor was vaccinated at the Nepean Sportsplex Wednesday morning. He had previously signed up to receive a vaccine at his local pharmacy but said Tuesday he's taken his name off of that list.

I just got my first dose of vaccine at the Nepean Sportsplex Community Clinic.



Thank you to the wonderful staff who are running the clinics, in particular Nurse Caitlin who gave me my shot.



With every vaccine delivered brings us one step closer to #CommunityImmunity! pic.twitter.com/TLSlugyrMk — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) May 5, 2021

Vaccine eligibility at community clinics is open to any residents 55 or older. Watson is 59. The eligibility will drop to anyone 50 and older as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Watson has been a strong proponent of the vaccination effort, often sharing updates on his social media accounts. He also noted, when former prime ministers Joe Clark and Jean Chrétien received their vaccines at a community clinic, that there is "something very Canadian about our leaders lining up with everyone else to get their COVID-19 vaccine."

To date, more than 340,000 residents of Ottawa have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.