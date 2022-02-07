Ottawa's mayor is calling on the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to appoint a mediator in an effort to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation in the city's downtown.

Jim Watson said he has suggested to federal ministers that a mediator could be "an honest broker on both sides to try to find some common ground, if that's possible."

"Someone of great stature in our community and the country who can actually open doors and bring some peace and calm to the stuation," Watson told CTV Morning Live. "That’s one option that I think the federal government should pursue, because right now we’re at a complete standoff."

Watson's suggestion comes ahead of a special council meeting Monday afternoon, with the ongoing demonstration entering an 11th day.

The meeting comes as officials hope increased enforcement by police will lead to a turning point in efforts to end the occupation.

Police moved to cut off the supply of gasoline, propane and other "material supports" to the demonstrators on Sunday, seizing more than 3,000 litres of fuel at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium and threatening to arrest anyone bringing supplies into the downtown area.

Seven people were arrested during enforcement initiatives targeting the demonstration on Sunday, while more than 100 tickets were issued for Highway Traffic Act offences.

Fuel taken by ⁦@OttawaPolice⁩ camp stays at baseball stadium but ability to fill trucks and fuel here is gone #ottnews ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/rsRSSqcNV5 — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) February 7, 2022

Today's council meeting comes one day after Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing demonstration, giving the city the "administrative tool" to cut red tape in the procurement policy.

Watson told CTV News Ottawa police are now taking a "more aggressive stand."

"They have to be much more aggressive in terms of these fines. Someone is going to get killed or seriously injured because of the irresponsible behaviour of some of these people who are honking their horns and destroying the fabric of neighbourhoods," Watson said.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a combination of enforcement, to a certain degree, as well as compromise and cutting off the supply lines of these people," he said. "We can’t allow them to have barbecues and turn this into a real carnival. It’s an absolute disgrace."

The Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall and the Rink of Dreams, two public library branches and two COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain closed due to the ongoing road closures and traffic gridlock in the downtown core.

Cadillac Fairview, which owns the Rideau Centre, said in a statement that authorities "cannot provide any assurances that it is safe" to open the mall.

At the council meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney expects councillors to move several motions during the special council meeting. McKenney will table a motion asking the federal government to take over policing of the Parliamentary Precinct.

"I need to see the federal government assume operation control for the Parliamentary Precinct," said McKenney during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA. "We can request that; they can't just move in but we can make that formal request and that would then free up all of our local police to turn their attention into the residential areas that are under occupation in the city."

An Ontario court is also scheduled to hear arguments on Monday afternoon in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters encamped in their downtown to stop honking their horns.

Additional resources

The mayor says he will be speaking with provincial and federal officials to request additional resources.

"We also need more police," said Watson."We’ll get a rundown of the exact number that the chief is requiring. It’s not dozens, it’s hundreds - we have to go at this much more aggressively.”

On Saturday, Ottawa's police chief admitted the force doesn't have enough resources to address the situation.

“We do not have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately and effectively providing policing in this city," said Chief Peter Sloly during a special Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

The Ottawa Police Services Board approved special constable status for 257 RCMP officers to assist with policing during the demonstration.

Police said they have received 100 Ontario Provincial Police officers to assist with the demonstrations.