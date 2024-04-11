Ottawa man facing charges in December's shooting on Michele Drive

The Ottawa Police Service says an 18-year-old man is facing charges related to the shooting that happened last December on Michèle Drive in Ottawa's west end.

Police say they received multiple calls on Dec. 17, 2023 reporting multiple shots fired in the 2900 block of Michèle Drive. When they arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man critically injured. He was taken to hospital.

The suspect is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge firearm with intent and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police did not release his name, as he was a youth at the time of the incident -- as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.