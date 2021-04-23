OTTAWA -- A 22-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following a shooting in the parking lot of the St. Laurent Shopping Centre earlier this month.

Ottawa police responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 1200 St. Laurent Boulevard at approximately 5:45 p.m. April 3.

Police say a man was seen shooting a gun from a vehicle towards other vehicles in the parking lot.

No one was hurt.

On Friday, the Ottawa Police Service’s Guns and Gangs Unit executed a search warrant on Hannah Street.

Fabrice Ricourt-Casseus is facing several charges, including pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and discharging a firearm “being reckless as to life or safety of another person.”