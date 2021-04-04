Advertisement
Police investigating 'targeted' shooting at St. Laurent Centre parking garage
Published Sunday, April 4, 2021 10:48AM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired Saturday afternoon in the covered parking garage at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.
Police were called to the mall at around 5:50 p.m. on reports of gunshots. In a release, police said the shooting was "targeted", meaning the assailants had a victim in mind.
No injuries have been reported. In a tweet, the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit said three vehicles were believed to be involved.
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.