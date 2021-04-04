OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired Saturday afternoon in the covered parking garage at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

Police were called to the mall at around 5:50 p.m. on reports of gunshots. In a release, police said the shooting was "targeted", meaning the assailants had a victim in mind.

No injuries have been reported. In a tweet, the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit said three vehicles were believed to be involved.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.