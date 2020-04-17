OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a man is facing charges after stealing a vehicle and fleeing police on both sides of the Ottawa River.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Ottawa Police officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on Montreal Road, near Ogilvie Road.

Police say the suspect failed to stop during separate pursuits by officers in both Ottawa and Gatineau.

“The pursuits were discontinued in both jurisdictions, out of concern for public safety,” said police in a statement on Friday.

The suspect was arrested shortly after abandoning the vehicle in downtown Ottawa.

Dillion Mullin-Begin, 25, of Ottawa faces several charges, including theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and flight while pursued by peace officer.