Ottawa man facing charges after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe Airport

A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.

Emergency crews responded to a call about a single-plane crash at the airport, located at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway, just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man gained access to the airport and stole a privately owned plane.

"He attempted to fly the plane from the airport but gained minimal air and then crashed, striking two parked planes in the process," police said.

The man was arrested at the airport and transported to hospital with minor injuries. An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa Thursday evening a man was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The 64-year-old man is facing charges of theft exceeding $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance and operation while prohibited.

Officials temporarily closed the Rockcliffe Airport to all inbound and outbound air traffic for the investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board was contacted, but referred the investigation to the Ottawa Police Service.

The Rockcliffe Airport is owned by the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and is operated by the Rockcliffe Flying Club.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez